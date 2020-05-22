Menu

Biden apologizes for saying radio host ‘ain’t black’ if undecided between him, Trump

By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Posted May 22, 2020 5:51 pm
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in an image captured from video as he participates in a remote video interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio co-host "Charlamagne tha God" from Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., May 22, 2020. . THE BREAKFAST CLUB ON POWER 105.1/Handout via REUTERS

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he “ain’t black” if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

The likely Democratic nominee’s remarks to “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God in an interview broadcast on Friday drew a swift rebuke from the Trump campaign and Republican supporters, as well as some black Democrats on Twitter.

READ MORE: Kenney says Biden’s comments on Keystone XL ‘suggest he hasn’t been accurately briefed’

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said on a subsequent call with the U.S. Black Chambers Inc, an African-American business group. “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Biden, who served eight years as No. 2 to President Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, added he has never taken black voters for granted and that no one should have to vote for somebody.

Experts question Biden’s ability to cancel Keystone XL project if elected
During the radio interview, recorded on Thursday, the popular host had challenged Biden over his long history on race issues.

As Charlamagne pressed Biden about whether he would select an African-American woman as vice president, a campaign aide could be heard trying to end the interview.

“You can’t do that to black media!” the radio host said.

READ MORE: Lawyer for Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade drops her as a client

Biden responded, “I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock.”

Charlamagne invited Biden back to the show, saying he had more questions ahead of the election.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden says women who believe Tara Reade ‘probably shouldn’t vote for me’
Biden called his record on racial issues “second to none.” He and Charlamagne agreed he would come back on the show another time.

Before the apology, the Trump campaign organized a conference call with reporters where U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who is black, said Biden‘s comments were “arrogant and demeaning” and “negative race-baiting rhetoric.”

READ MORE: U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena in Hunter Biden, Burisma investigation

Biden adviser Symone Sanders said in a tweet that the remarks were made in jest.

“He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period,” she said.

Former U.S. VP Joe Biden denies sex assault allegation
© 2020 Reuters
