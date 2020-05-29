Sprawling new skatepark opens in Brossard amid COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

While most public parks and pools remain closed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Brossard has opened a brand new skatepark to the public.

The south shore municipality, which is located 20 minutes away from Montreal, was supposed to inaugurate the park this summer but decided to let eager skaters shred the new concrete structure.

“We have to give the teenagers some place to go,” city coun. Sylvie Desgroseilliers said on Friday.

Many individual sports are still not permitted in Quebec to stop the spread of COVID-19, but skateboarding is allowed, according to the province’s public health officials.

“The good sides of people being able to use this outweigh the risk as long as we take all measures to inform people what they should do,” Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad said.

The city spent $1.1 million on the new facility just off Rome Boulevard. It is located near the new $40-million indoor pool, which is expected to open by the end of summer.

The space is considered a skater’s dream with concrete ramps, rails, bumps and a half-pipe.

The community had its say on what residents wanted to see in the new skatepark. Professional and amateur skateboarders were consulted on the design and many of the features were inspired by parks around the world, said Desgroseilliers.

“The lingo at the discussion was amazing. We didn’t understand anything, but it sounded good because they know what they were talking about,” she said.

A massive sun dial art installation stands at the centre of the park, which Desgroseilliers says means youth won’t have any excuse to be late for dinner.

“We thought of everything,” she said.

Coronavirus concerns

The park, which has only been open for a week, has already welcomed a large number of people.

The popularity has caused concerns among parents as fears of the novel coronavirus remain present and more people decide to use the space.

“I have had some complaints and some parents have told me they are highly concerned,” said Assaad. “But the fact remains teenagers are smart.”

Brossard officials say if the public health situation does get out of hand, the city could choose to close the park.

In the meantime, public health guidelines are posted on signs throughout the area.

Users are asked to wash their hands before and after leaving the park. Sharing equipment is not allowed.

City employees will be on site to keep an on eye on the situation and monitor physical distancing.

Ramps, rails and halfpipes, the park is a skateboarders dream. Riders will have to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures.

