Coronavirus: Montreal athletes anxious to start training, playing again

Athletes across Quebec are anxious to get back into their training facilities, gyms and parks that are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Kirkland, the Lakeshore Soccer Club is waiting for directions on how they can continue their program.

“We are waiting for the Quebec Soccer Federations and the Quebec government on how that’s going to happen but I don’t think right now we are going to have any games,” said Paymon Kabiri, technical director for the club.

Kabiri added he is anxious to get his league back on the field.

“From our perspective, we are starting to develop individual drills in case we are allowed to go back with physical-distancing measures because the kids won’t be able to play contact.”

Kabiri is also a player at the semi-pro level for Monteuil Soccer Club in Laval.

“Everyone is trying to stay fit and in shape, if and when we go back.” Tweet This

And he’s not alone.

Etser Dorelien, co-founder of ERA league, said he would love to play basketball again soon but he has his doubts.

“People want to see their husbands, their boyfriends, their wives, their girlfriends, they want to see them play and hoop. You got kids running around all the time just to see daddy and mommy play. I do not see how it’s going to happen until the pandemic quiets down,” Dorelien said.

The competitive basketball league is not shutting down — they’re just hoping the game can be played in some form.

“I don’t see why we would stop something that was working for two and a half years and it’s been going good. It’s not even about the money right now, all we want to do, us and the players, is get back in the gym and hoop,” Dorelien said.

All of the three owners of the basketball league have agreed to wait for government guidelines instead of forcing anything.

Sprinter Francis Young was ready to try out for the Olympic pre-trails, but since it’s pushed back, he’s using this time to his advantage.

“As time went by in quarantine, I realized it’s better for me because I have more time to prepare for next year. As I find ways to motivate myself, maybe I will get better,” Young said.

Although he found a way to train by himself, he’s hoping to be reunited with his coaches and teammates.

“I’m really anxious to get back on the track where I train with my coaches and teammates because they push me every day to be the best I can.” Tweet This