Health

Alberta to hear update on COVID-19 response Friday, including more asymptomatic testing

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 29, 2020 12:59 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 1:09 pm
Alberta to test asymptomatic citizens in the Calgary zone who work outside the home for 1 week
WATCH (May 11): Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces that Alberta will offer COVID-19 testing to citizens in the Calgary zone who work outside the home.

Albertans will learn more about expanded testing measures at Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 response update.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro made the announcement at a news conference about the government’s plan to provide free non-medical masks to Albertans using fast-food drive-thru locations.

“Later today, Dr. Hinshaw, our chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update on testing for people who don’t have symptoms, an initiative that will be including to expand the availability for testing to asymptomatic Albertans.”

READ MORE: Alberta partners with fast food restaurants to distribute 4 non-medical masks to every resident

Hinshaw, is scheduled to provide the update at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Alberta in discussions with other provinces about travelling between provinces
Alberta in discussions with other provinces about travelling between provinces

Shandro said that on Friday morning, Alberta surpassed the 250,000 mark for COVID-19 tests done in the province. He said about 220,000 unique Albertans have been tested, as some people have been tested twice.

On Thursday, the government announced there had been another 29 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta and there had been two additional deaths. The number meant Alberta had reached a sober milestone of 100 people over the age of 80 having died from the disease.

READ MORE: 100 Albertans over 80 have died from COVID-19 as 2 more deaths reported

There were 652 active cases on Thursday and 6,160 Albertans had recovered.

– With a file from Caley Ramsay, Global News

CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthdr deena hinshawDeena HinshawAlberta Health ServiceAlberta Coronavirus UpdateAlberta COVID-19 UpdateHinshawAlberta Hinshaw updateHinshaw update
