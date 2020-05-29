The one they gave away: Fishermen donate huge tuna to health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

This is one gigantic catch of the day for a good cause.

A group of five Hawaii fishermen caught a 220-pound ahi tuna off the coast of Oahu and donated it to health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the group, including the owner of a seafood business and the executive producer of a popular Hawaiian TV show, reeled in the huge fish, it went directly to Straub and Queen’s Medical Center, CBS affiliate KGMB-TV reports. That is, once they’d taken a picture with it.

“Any time you can get fresh fish prepared for you and given to you, my God, what else can we ask for,” Chimaigne Ralston, a registered nurse at Straub, told the station.

According to KGMB-TV, the group was inspired by 104-year-old Setsuo Todoroki, a local fisherman who always shared his ocean catches with those in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was nice to be a part of something greater than yourself, especially at a time when everybody needs to come together,” Tommy Mukaigawa of Monarch Seafoods told the broadcast station.

Red Sea Ocean Adventure, a fishing expedition group, shared the “mission” to its official Facebook page, writing: “We are thankful to all our frontline workers, first responders and essential workers for all their hard work.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We know our restaurants, Monarch Seafood, commercial fishermen, they’ve all been hit by this,” said Christy Passion, a nurse at Queen’s Medical Center.

“So for them to take time out of their day, their troubles, it’s so humbling and we’re so grateful.”

3:44 Coronavirus around the world: May 28, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: May 28, 2020

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca