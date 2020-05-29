Pamela Anderson wants to get married ‘just one more time’

Pamela Anderson said she wants to get married “just one more time” following her brief relationship with Jon Peters earlier this year.

In February, Anderson, 52, and movie producer Peters, 74, called it quits just 12 days after a private wedding ceremony. The paperwork for a marriage certificate was reportedly never filed.

“I wasn’t married. No,” Anderson told the New York Times in a recent interview when asked about her relationship with Peters. “I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear.”

After splitting in February, Anderson released a statement and said she was “moved by the warm reception to Jon’s and my union.”

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” she said.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.”

Anderson has now explained why she had a secret ceremony in Malibu in January for her “marriage” to Peters, saying: “I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.

“It was just kind of a little moment,” the former Baywatch star continued. “A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre, but that’s it.”

She went on to share that she met Peters following a trip to India and explained: “I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this Ayurvedic centre, meditating, just so clear. I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon.

“It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship,” she added.

“We’re all wounded people,” Anderson said. “And I’m a big believer in fate, destiny, all those crazy things. So I just — there’s something about knowing somebody for so long and thinking, ‘Oh!’ It’s — no hearts were broken. I don’t know what his intentions were. And it’s almost like I don’t even want to think about it too much because it’d be probably too hurtful.”

Anderson admitted that she’s no longer in contact with Peters but she hopes he’s doing well during the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “I want to make sure he’s healthy.”

The actor went on to address the actual number of times she’s been married.

“I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy (Lee), I’ve been married to Bob (Ritchie, also known as Kid Rock) and to Rick (Salomon). And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot, but it’s less than five.”

She added that she wants to get married “just one more time.”

“Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!” she said.

Anderson and Peters first dated in the ’80s before reuniting in January. Peters even proposed at the time, but Anderson turned him down.

Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters at the Cineplex Odeon in Century City, Calif. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images).