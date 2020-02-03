Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters split 12 days after getting married

Send this page to someone via email

Pamela Anderson and movie producer Jon Peters have called it quits just 12 days after getting married.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon’s and my union,” Anderson said in a statement. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process,” Anderson, 52, added.

The former Baywatch actress and Peters, who dated more than 30 years ago, reunited and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Jan. 20.

Peters, 74, a producer of 2018’s A Star Is Born, told the Hollywood Reporter after the ceremony: “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye or I wouldn’t love her so much.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

2:31 ‘We need to save his life’: Pamela Anderson on Julian Assange ‘We need to save his life’: Pamela Anderson on Julian Assange

Anderson also gushed about Peters to the outlet, saying: “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood — no one compares — I love him deeply like family.”

The pair began dating in the ’80s, and Peters proposed to Anderson, who turned him down at the time.

Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters at the Cineplex Odeon in Century City, Calif. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The wedding marked the fifth for Anderson and Peters.

Anderson was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and film producer Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 before remarrying Salomon in 2014 and divorcing him again in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from ET Canada