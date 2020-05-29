Three more restaurants fined under Manitoba Public Health Act

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three more restaurants in Manitoba have been fined under the current Manitoba Public Health Act for not following the rules.

Arabesque Hookah Cafe & Lounge on Corydon Avenue was issued a ticket for $2,542 Wednesday for failing to comply with the act.

Pony Corral on Pembina Highway was also issued a similar ticket for a similar reason Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ramallah Cafe After Hours on Pembina Highway was ticketed $486, also for failing to comply with the act.

Strict social distancing rules are currently in place in Manitoba, although those will begin to ease on Monday. Restaurants previously regulated to take-out and patio seating only will be allowed to open with a 50 per cent capacity limit up to 50 people.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the province announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

1:44 Phase 2 of Manitoba reopening plan to take effect June 1st Phase 2 of Manitoba reopening plan to take effect June 1st