Three more restaurants fined under Manitoba Public Health Act

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 8:26 am
Arabesque Hookah Cafe and Restaurant was issued a fine this week for not following Public Health Act rules.
Arabesque Hookah Cafe and Restaurant was issued a fine this week for not following Public Health Act rules. Abigail Turner/Global News

Three more restaurants in Manitoba have been fined under the current Manitoba Public Health Act for not following the rules.

Arabesque Hookah Cafe & Lounge on Corydon Avenue was issued a ticket for $2,542 Wednesday for failing to comply with the act.

READ MORE: Winnipeg, Dauphin restaurants fined under Manitoba’s public health act

Pony Corral on Pembina Highway was also issued a similar ticket for a similar reason Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ramallah Cafe After Hours on Pembina Highway was ticketed $486, also for failing to comply with the act.

Strict social distancing rules are currently in place in Manitoba, although those will begin to ease on Monday. Restaurants previously regulated to take-out and patio seating only will be allowed to open with a 50 per cent capacity limit up to 50 people.

On Thursday, the province announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Phase 2 of Manitoba reopening plan to take effect June 1st
