Crime

Southwestern Manitoba targeted by scammers posing as Autopac agents: MPI

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 10:17 am
Scammers are calling Manitobans claiming to be Autopac representatives, says Manitoba Public Insurance.
Scammers are calling Manitobans claiming to be Autopac representatives, says Manitoba Public Insurance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

People in some rural parts of the province are being hassled by fraudsters claiming to be Autopac agents, according to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

“Some people are posing as MPI/Autopac agents,” MPI’s Brian Smiley told 680 CJOB.

“They’ve been contacting, predominantly, people in the rural areas.

“People in southwest Manitoba, to be specific, have been getting calls about outstanding accounts: ‘Pay up your account, you owe us money.'”

Smiley said the customers who were targeted made the right choice and contacted their legitimate Autopac agents with details about the call.

MPI has also received reports about phishing emails to local businesses, with subjects related to delays in payment or denial of claims.

Dealing with the scammers is pretty easy, however — just don’t engage.

Smiley said if you’re a customer and you aren’t expecting a call from your Autopac agent, simply end the call and pass on the details to the real Autopac.

“If you get a phone call from someone posing to be an Autopac agent, hang up, don’t provide any financial information.”

MPI customers who are expecting a call from Autopac are encouraged to ask questions — such as confirming the location of the caller’s Autopac office — to make sure the person they’re talking to is on the up-and-up.

Scammers taking advantage of COVID-19
Scammers taking advantage of COVID-19

 

 

Manitoba Public Insurance
