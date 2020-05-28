Pickering retirement home offers face-to-face visits for families amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Despite ongoing coronavirus safety measures, a Pickering, Ont., retirement home has found a way for loved ones to visit residents face-to-face.

Matthew Vilord with VIVA Retirement Community says he wanted to come up with a solution for the heartbreak he was constantly witnessing among families who weren’t able to visit their loved ones during the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough journey for everyone,” Vilord said. “Especially for this group. They have lived through more than anybody else, and the fact that they have to do it again is the worst part.”

Vilord built privacy fences and purchased trees and canopies to create two visiting pods in the parking lot of the home. Residents and their family members can schedule appointments for 15 minutes each day. When visiting, both parties are then required to wear masks and sit two meters apart.

“We realized that families need and want to come to visit and the community members that live here want to see their family members,” Vilord said.

On Thursday, Karen Moffitt caught up with her father, John, in one of the pods.

“It’s lovely, because they’re getting outside as well, and so it’s very special in these hard times. I’d do anything to give him a big fat hug and a kiss,” she said.

Joan Smyth, a resident at the home, scheduled a visit with her daughter.

“There’s no comparison really. [I’m] just sitting and feeling more normal,” Smyth said.

The retirement home is also offering scheduled window visits from their large bottom-floor window for residents who can’t leave the building.

Currently, there are no limitations on how many times visitors can come see their loved ones. The retirement home has not had any COVID-19 outbreaks to date.

VIVA says it’s working with a company to develop an app to help schedule appointments. The plan is to maintain these pods until the pandemic is over.