Brantford teenager charged with first degree murder in father’s death: police

Brantford police have now revealed the victim of a homicide in the city was the father of the accused.
Investigators have charged 19-year-old Malcolm MacNeil with first degree murder in the death of his father Donald MacNeil.
The 54-year-old MacNeil was found with multiple stab wounds in a home on Wayne Drive on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenager was arrested around midnight Tuesday morning by Perth County OPP during a traffic stop.
Brantford police say their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
