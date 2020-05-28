Menu

Crime

Brantford teenager charged with first degree murder in father’s death: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 28, 2020 3:02 pm
A 19-year-old Brantford man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his father.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police have now revealed the victim of a homicide in the city was the father of the accused.

Investigators have charged 19-year-old Malcolm MacNeil with first degree murder in the death of his father Donald MacNeil.

The 54-year-old MacNeil was found with multiple stab wounds in a home on Wayne Drive on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Teenager charged in death of Brantford man: police

The teenager was arrested around midnight Tuesday morning by Perth County OPP during a traffic stop.

Brantford police say their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
First Degree MurderBrantford Policeperth county oppbrantford homicidebrantford murderDonald MacNeilMalcolm MacNeilWayne Drive
