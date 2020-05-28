Winnipeg police look for stolen specially adapted handcycle

Investigators say they need help finding a specially adapted handcycle reported stolen from a downtown Winnipeg apartment building earlier this month.
Police released a photo of the handcycle, which had been modified by the owner who lives with a disability, Friday.
Police say the handcycle was stolen from inside a storage room at a residential building in the downtown area overnight between May 13-14.
The theft is being investigated by the major crimes unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
