Crime

Winnipeg police look for stolen specially adapted handcycle

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 3:26 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 3:30 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down a handcycle stolen from a downtown apartment block earlier this month. WPS/Handout

Investigators say they need help finding a specially adapted handcycle reported stolen from a downtown Winnipeg apartment building earlier this month.

Police released a photo of the handcycle, which had been modified by the owner who lives with a disability, Friday.

Police say the handcycle was stolen from inside a storage room at a residential building in the downtown area overnight between May 13-14.

The theft is being investigated by the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg Police on protecting your property
