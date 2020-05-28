Winnipeg police look for stolen specially adapted handcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators say they need help finding a specially adapted handcycle reported stolen from a downtown Winnipeg apartment building earlier this month.

Police released a photo of the handcycle, which had been modified by the owner who lives with a disability, Friday.

Police say the handcycle was stolen from inside a storage room at a residential building in the downtown area overnight between May 13-14.

We're asking the public for their help with finding a handcycle that had been stolen from a residential building Downtown overnight between May 13-14. Please keep an eye out. The cycle had been adapted for the owner who has a disability. Media release: https://t.co/j2Px5q3H9P pic.twitter.com/Wws5UnWScA — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 28, 2020

The theft is being investigated by the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

