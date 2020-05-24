Winnipeg police share safety tips to prevent carjacking

Winnipeg police are reminding drivers that with warmer weather comes an increase in carjacking, and they’ve released some tips to help you stay safe.
Though carjacking can happen anywhere, police say the most likely locations are:
- High crime areas
- Lesser-travelled roads, including those in rural areas
- Intersections that require you to stop
- Isolated areas in parking lots
- Residential driveways and gates, and
- Traffic jams or congested areas
Carjacking can happen regardless of whether or not you’re inside it, and in order to keep you and your car safe police suggest you:
- stay alert at all times and be aware of your surroundings
- avoid driving alone, especially at night
- drive in well-lit areas and on main roads at night
- keep all doors locked and windows up when driving
- keep valuables out of sight
- don’t get out of the vehicle unless you have to when making deliveries, and always shut the car off and lock the doors
- when stopped at traffic lights, leave enough space between vehicles to allow you to maneuver around vehicles
Police also say if you’re meeting someone through a social networking, dating, or buy-and-sell site, make a point of meeting them in a public place where other people are around.
If you do find yourself in a carjacking incident, police said no matter what — don’t put yourself in danger. Get away as fast as you can and call 911, and do your best to remember what the carjacker looked like.
To report or prevent a crime from happening, you can visit Winnipeg.ca/TakeAction.
