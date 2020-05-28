$1.1M respite funding for caregivers of people with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says additional respite funding for caregivers of people with intellectual disabilities will help fill gaps created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over $1.1 million was announced on Thursday, according to a press release.

Many respite options, including summer camps, have been closed during the pandemic.

Government officials said this funding allows caregivers to access broader respite options that work in a person-centred or family-focused way during the current situation.

From June to September, this benefit provides $100 per month to pay for respite or respite activities.

“Caregivers are doing tremendous work providing care and support to people with intellectual disabilities during this pandemic — often 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Social Services Minister Paul Merriman in a press release.

“With increased pressures during this time, they need a break to be able to maintain their supports. This benefit will help with that during the next four months.”

Approximately 2,800 caregivers will be eligible for these pandemic respite payments, officials said.

Earlier this week, the government proclaimed May 25-29 Disability Service Professionals Week, which celebrates the work that people across Saskatchewan do to provide support to people with disabilities.

