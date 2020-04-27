Interpreting the crisis: Saskatchewan’s deaf community hopes for continued inclusion

Send this page to someone via email

Karen Nurkowksi — if you don’t recognize the name, you may recognize her face.

Nurkowski has become a regular presence on Saskatchewan TV screens over the past few weeks, interpreting the province’s COVID-19 updates into American Sign Language (ASL).

She’s been interpreting for 33 years, but making critical health information immediately available to the deaf community is brand new.

“I’d never done anything like that,” Nurkowski told Global News.

“I really realized the deaf community needed the updates just as much as everybody else did. And I felt it was a very important job for me to do to make sure our deaf community was in the loop.”

Initially, the province didn’t hire an interpreter for its weekday pandemic updates, leaving some to get their information from non-Canadian sources that use interpreters for live updates.

That changed after Saskatchewan’s deaf community pushed back, concerned about the inaccessibility of potentially life-saving recommendations, Nurkowski said.

“The timing of the pandemic is so different in every province and every country, essentially, that it’s important to know what’s going on here and now,” she said.

“All of the deaf community is watching from all over the province because they are in need of this service.”

For many, the newfound ubiquity of interpreters in Canadian media is a long time coming.

Patricia Spicer says interpreters are crucial for delivering critical health information to the deaf community in a timely manner. Derek Putz / Global News

Patricia Spicer, a vocational counsellor with Saskatchewan Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services, said it was frustrating when new information wasn’t available in a timely manner.

“There was a big communication barrier there,” Spicer said through an interpreter.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?’”

She said governments need to uphold the Accessible Canada Act, which recognizes ASL, Quebec Sign Language, and Indigenous sign languages “as the primary languages for communication by deaf persons in Canada.”

“Finally, I feel that we are included and have access to information on what’s going on with COVID,” Spicer said.

It took a public health crisis to pull interpretation into the mainstream — and Spicer and Nurkowski hope it stays there.

“It’s important to continue to hire interpreters for any important event to give deaf and hard-of-hearing people access to information,” Spicer said.

“I feel that deaf people are happy across Canada and hearing people can see the importance of interpreters, too.”

