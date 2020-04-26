Community elder has died of COVID-19, says La Loche mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of La Loche says a community elder, who was a long-term care patient diagnosed with COVID-19, has died.

Robert St. Pierre confirmed the death of Joseph Pierre Sylvestre, 83, to Global News on Sunday.

The community of La Loche also confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

“The Northern Village of La Loche wishes to extend its sympathy to Joseph (Pierre Bannock) Sylvestre’s family with the news of his passing in North Battleford,” said the post. “We can only imagine your pain at his loss especially during these difficult times with COVID-19 threatening us all and interfering with normal grieving processes.”

The death is the fifth COVID-19-related death in the province and the first death involving someone in long-term care. Sylvester died in a North Battleford hospital Sunday morning, confirmed Pierre.

CBC was the first to break the story.

The government of Saskatchewan has not reported any new deaths related to COVID-19. On Sunday afternoon, the government said the province’s death toll remains at four, with Sylvester not being accounted for.

The Ministry of Health said the numbers posted Sunday are the most up-to-date information provincial epidemiologists have as of Saturday night, including fatalities where COVID-19 has been indicated.

The ministry said deaths related to COVID-19 need to be confirmed by the province’s medical health officer before it can be recorded. Once this is verified, the death will be reported in the province’s next report.

The far north has become Saskatchewan’s new epicentre for active cases. Of the 61 active cases in the province, 32 are in the far north, while nine are in the north.

Last week, the province’s chief medical health officer announced that a long-term care home in La Loche was at the centre of an outbreak.

Clearwater Dene Nation and La Loche have reported 24 cases of COVID-19.

Pierre said his community has been busy on Sunday dealing with the death. He said he would provide more information in the coming days.

