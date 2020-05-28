Coronavirus: 2020 Rock the Lake concert in Kelowna cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Another music festival in B.C.’s southern Interior has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, organizers for the annual Rock the Lake concert announced that this year’s festival has been rescheduled for Aug. 6 to 8, 2021.

The three-day classic rock concert featuring 11 bands was scheduled to take place Aug. 7 to 9 before Thursday’s announcement.

Organizers say purchased passes will be honoured for next year, though refunds are available.

“We understand this is a challenging time for many in our community and the decision to reschedule Rock the Lake for 2021 will allow us to provide a safe experience and environment for our guests, artists, team and partners,” said Graham Lee, president and CEO of the GSL Group, chief organizer of the concert.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe in the power of live music to bring people together and look forward to seeing everyone for another fantastic weekend of classic rock in 2021.”

1:50 B.C. music fans missing live concert experience B.C. music fans missing live concert experience

To receive a refund, buyers will need to contact Select Your Tickets before June 30. Failure to do so will result in non-refundable tickets that will be honoured for next year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For refunds, ticket holders can email info@selectyourtickets.com or call the Select Your Tickets Box Office at 250-762-5050.