Kelowna man charged, another wanted in 2019 Grande Prairie homicide

A 25-year-old Kelowna, B.C., man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a man in Grande Prairie, Alta.

On Oct. 13, 2019, RCMP were called to an apartment building on Poplar Drive where 28-year-old Cody Michaloski was found dead. His death was ruled a homicide but the cause of his death was not revealed.

Alberta RCMP said Thursday that officers conducted two search warrants on Wednesday in Kelowna.

Benjamin Pearson was arrested in Kelowna and charged with first-degree murder in the homicide investigation.

RCMP said Pearson will be returned to Alberta for a bail hearing in Edmonton, which has not yet been scheduled.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit also has a warrant out for the arrest of 26-year-old Adam Pearson. Pearson is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Michaloski’s death. RCMP said they don’t know where Pearson is.

Anyone who knows anything about Adam Pearson’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but instead contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.