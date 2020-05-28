Menu

Canada

3 new positive coronavirus tests in Waterloo, total case count rises to 1,098

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 12:48 pm
There were only three new positive tests for coronavirus announced by Waterloo Public Health Thursday, the lowest total the agency has announced in weeks.

Two of the tests were related to community transmission while the third was through close contact which means zero came from an outbreak — something else that has not happened in months.

READ MORE: People develop protective antibodies after having COVID-19, but how long do they last?

There are now a total of 1,098 positive cases in Waterloo Region, of which 782 (or 71 per cent) have been resolved.

Waterloo Public Health also announced no new deaths on Thursday leaving the death toll at 113.

The pressure on local hospitals continues to diminish as 24 people remain in hospital with COVID-19-related issues. This is half of the number which were in area hospitals as recently as May 13.

READ MORE: 383 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 26,866

Numbers released by the Province of Ontario were much less positive on Thursday, as it reported 383 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 26,866.

Thursday’s number of new cases is almost 100 higher than the previous day’s report.

The death toll has risen to 2,189, as 34 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

