Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus response

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on their response to the novel coronavirus health crisis as the province continues to lead the country in cases and deaths.

Premier François Legault has asked for extended military support and plans to bolster staffing in hard-hit long-term care homes by September. As part of the plan, the government will offer paid training to anyone who wants to become an orderly.

The move comes after the Canadian Armed Forces penned a report on conditions in the province’s beleaguered nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Soldiers are stationed in 25 facilities after Legault formally requested help.

The findings, which were released to the public on Wednesday, point to challenges when it comes to staffing, protective equipment and the management of coronavirus hot zones in homes.

Quebec, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, is also pushing forward with its recovery plan by allowing campsites, cottages and marinas to open next week.

There are 49,139 cases of COVID-19 in the province after 541 cases were recorded on Wednesday. The disease has killed 4,228 Quebecers since the pandemic began.