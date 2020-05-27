Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man is facing a variety of charges, including impaired driving, in connection with a bizarre incident captured on video in Ottawa‘s west end over the weekend.

Three videos were posted on a community crime-related Facebook page by user Dawson James Sunday afternoon.

A green Jeep with its rear trunk door open can be seen in the videos driving erratically on Cobden Road near Baseline Road, west of Woodroffe Road. A woman and a man can be seen and heard having a loud verbal altercation as residents look on.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after motorcyclist killed in Bradford crash, police say

At one point, the vehicle can be seen taking off and mounting someone’s front lawn before it turns around and goes down the street. The driver can later be seen getting out of the vehicle, jumping around, and getting back in before performing a U-turn.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman can be heard appealing to the driver to stop.

In the last video, Ottawa police officers in their cruisers with lights and sirens activated appear before the vehicle takes off. A pursuit takes place off-camera as the person filming appears to try to get a different view.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving exceeded twice the legal limit of alcohol, police say

The driver of the Jeep could be seen pulling over and trying to run away from the vehicle. It’s not clear from the video what exactly happened but officers can later be seen on top of the man as he was on a driveway, screaming. He was put into handcuffs and arrested.

When asked about the incident on Wednesday by Global News, an Ottawa Police Service spokesperson said in a statement that officers received several calls about the incident just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the accused, Yannick Hidiroglou, was charged with impaired driving (having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood), flight from a peace officer and two counts of dangerous driving.