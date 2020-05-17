Woman charged with impaired driving after motorcyclist killed in Bradford crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police say a woman has been charged with impaired driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Bradford on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the crash on Yonge Street, north of 9th Line, around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said a white Hyundai Veloster was heading northbound when it struck a black Audi SUV going southbound. The Hyundai then collided with a blue Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist, who has since been identified as 35-year-old Sean McDonnell of East Gwillimbury, died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the Audi was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for five hours while officers investigated.

Police said 37-year-old Jolene Freire of Holland Landing has since been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Police said they’re looking to speak to any witnesses or people who were in the area of the collision between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and have dashcam footage.

Those with information can contact police at 905-775-3311 ext. 2034 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at -800-222-8477.

