Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving exceeded twice the legal limit of alcohol: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 9:39 am
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police have charged a 70-year-old man with impaired driving. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a call from a concerned citizen to police on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:50 p.m., a witness called police to report a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Lansdowne Street and the Parkway.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in construction zone

An officer found the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway of a Rose Avenue home with a man in the driver’s seat, according to police.

Police allege the officer noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. According to police, a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Paul Flint, 70, of Rose Avenue, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

He issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Flint was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21, police said Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough impairedPeterborough impaired drivingtwice the legal limitPeterborough drunk drivingPeterborough polcie
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.