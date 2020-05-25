Peterborough man charged with impaired driving exceeded twice the legal limit of alcohol: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a call from a concerned citizen to police on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:50 p.m., a witness called police to report a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Lansdowne Street and the Parkway.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in construction zone

An officer found the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway of a Rose Avenue home with a man in the driver’s seat, according to police.

Police allege the officer noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. According to police, a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Paul Flint, 70, of Rose Avenue, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

He issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Flint was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21, police said Monday.