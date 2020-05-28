Scott Thompson: We’re all to blame for how we treat our seniors?

Send this page to someone via email

Society is to blame for the way we treat our seniors, not our politicians.

After a horrific report from the Canadian Forces, who stepped in to help the crisis of coronavirus outbreaks at five Ontario long-term care homes, it seems many of us are looking for someone to blame.

Perhaps it’s time to look in the mirror.

For the last 20 years, it seems the only thing we talk about in well-heeled Ontario is the latest teachers’ contract or costly, ineffective electricity schemes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health care is lucky if it gets a mention when the hip replacement line extends out into the hallway, and even then it’s lots of promises and little action.

And we don’t seem to care — seniors have been ignored for decades.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19, the first public health crisis of our privileged generation, has exposed how we have spent too much time on fashionable issues of the day that make us feel good, rather than focus on basic life-and-death realities we all take for granted.

Do society and politicians feel that since their future lies in the hands of young people, they deserve every priority?

There is merit in that, but are we losing the knowledge and valuable experience of our seniors through our own ignorance?

Are we spending as much time listening to our seniors as we are our 17-year-old activists? READ MORE: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

Many have compared the pandemic we are going through to war-like times. Ask a senior how this compares to those times and you may be surprised what you learn.

It’s time to make our seniors as fashionable as our teens. After all, we’ll all be there eventually — if we’re lucky.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​