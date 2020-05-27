Coronavirus: Confirmed cases remain at 83 for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 83 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of the 83 confirmed cases, 71 have been declared resolved. There remain 10 active cases.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

The health unit reports more than 7,350 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, the new drive-thru test centre opened in the parking lot of the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough.

There are no outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

