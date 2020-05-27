Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases remain at 83 for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 5:14 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 5:16 pm
The new drive-thru assessment centre for COVID-19 opened at the Kinsmen Centre parking lot on Wednesday in Peterborough. Paramedics conducted the tests.
The new drive-thru assessment centre for COVID-19 opened at the Kinsmen Centre parking lot on Wednesday in Peterborough. Paramedics conducted the tests. Peterborough County-City Paramedics

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 83 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of the 83 confirmed cases, 71 have been declared resolved. There remain 10 active cases.

READ MORE: ‘Simply unacceptable’: Peterborough Public Health calls out human waste in public

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

The health unit reports more than 7,350 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, the new drive-thru test centre opened in the parking lot of the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough.

There are no outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents in Peterborough area
COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents in Peterborough area

 

