Quebec campgrounds, cottages set to reopen June 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx and the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks Pierre Dufour announced the government’s first phase of deconfinment in the tourism sector on Wednesday.

Quebecers, including residents of the Greater Montreal Area, will be allowed to access campgrounds, cottages, marinas and provincial parks as early as next week.

The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ), which oversees 24 parks in the province, had been able to partially reopen some of its facilities on May 20 with limited services available.

Some biking and hiking trails were accessible and visitors could also access some lakes for day fishing.

But now, campsites have been given the green light to reopen as of June 1, allowing provincial parks to offer a wider array of services.

Story continues below advertisement

Dufour, however, warned some cottages and campgrounds will require more time to prepare for the arrival of guests.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Housing rentals such as Airbnbs will also be permitted outside the Montreal area and Joliette.

Only five family members who share a residence will be allowed camping space or housing accommodation, said Proulx.

Once a family of five leaves their rental home, a full 24 hours has to pass before another family can enter.

2:21 Coronavirus: Montreal announces new measures to support residents on moving day Coronavirus: Montreal announces new measures to support residents on moving day

Public Health strategic medical adviser Dr. Richard Massé said the rule is meant to ensure proper sanitization is completed between vacationers.

The Minister of Tourism also insisted that Montrealers will be permitted to vacation outside their city and asked that Quebecers do their shopping before their visit to avoid unnecessary travelling.

A sanitary measures guide will be made available to travelers on the province’s website.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press