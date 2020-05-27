N.L. reports no new COVID cases for 20th straight day, releases more guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the 20th day in a row.

The province has confirmed 260 cases of the illness overall, and 255 people have recovered.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, says one person is in the hospital due to the virus.

Three people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19.

The province released guidelines Wednesday for campgrounds, barber shops and other personal services, which will be permitted to open under the next reopening phase.

Fitzgerald says the province is on a strong trajectory in the fight against the virus, but warns people to remain alert in the event of a second wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.