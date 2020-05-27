Menu

Health

N.L. reports no new COVID cases for 20th straight day, releases more guidelines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2020 2:09 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland pleads to Ottawa for support of oil and gas industry
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball on Tuesday pleaded with the federal government to provide support for its oil and gas industry, which he said had been “dealt a devastating blow” by foreign overproduction and a drop in demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the 20th day in a row.

The province has confirmed 260 cases of the illness overall, and 255 people have recovered.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: N.L. nears 3rd week without new cases, P.E.I. almost a month free

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, says one person is in the hospital due to the virus.

Three people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19.

The province released guidelines Wednesday for campgrounds, barber shops and other personal services, which will be permitted to open under the next reopening phase.

Fitzgerald says the province is on a strong trajectory in the fight against the virus, but warns people to remain alert in the event of a second wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
