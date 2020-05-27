Menu

Health

New survey asks Albertans to recount how COVID-19 has impacted their lives

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 12:22 pm
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN RESS/NIAID-RML via AP, File.
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN RESS/NIAID-RML via AP, File.

The Health Quality Council of Alberta has launched an online survey asking Albertans about their experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey aims to gain an understanding of how the pandemic has affected Albertans’ lives and asks residents for their perceptions on a variety of topics, including health system access, public health measures, mental health supports and whether people feel protected from the COVID-19 infection.

The HQCA is an independent organization that monitors and reports on the quality and safety of the healthcare system and often conducts public health surveys.

“We knew we needed a special survey about the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in now,” HQCA’s CEO, Andrew Neuner, said in a news release on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 has led to many changes over the past couple of months. It’s important for an independent body to check in with Albertans to see what’s being done well, and where we can continue to improve.

“This will be invaluable information for Alberta.”

The results from the survey will be shared with Albertans and government and health care officials to help provide insight on areas for improvement moving forward.

Chair of the HCQA Patient and Family Advisory Committee, Dr. Greg Powell, said Albertans’ opinions on their healthcare is always important, but especially during this extraordinary time.

“We believe the voice of the patient is foundational to quality improvement in healthcare,” Powell said.

“We hope Albertans take advantage of the opportunity to give feedback and help shape continued improvements of the healthcare system — especially now.”

The 15-minute survey is open to all Albertans over the age of 16. All responses will be kept anonymous.

