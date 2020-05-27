Justin and Hailey Bieber threaten to sue plastic surgeon over claims made in TikTok video

Send this page to someone via email

Justin and Hailey Bieber are threatening to take legal action against a plastic surgeon over claims he made about the model in a TikTok video.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett’s TikTok video implied Hailey has undergone plastic surgery on her face.

He told followers to pay “special attention to the nose” and compared photos of Hailey from 2011 and 2016. He also suggested that Hailey has gotten skin-tightening procedures, jawline contouring, genioplasty (repositioning or reshaping the chin) and filler in her cheeks and lips.

“What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think. I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture,” he says in the video after comparing photos of the model.

In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by E! News, lawyers for the Biebers accuse Barrett of using Hailey’s “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

Barrett is also accused of using “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Justin’s song, Sorry, in his TikTok video.

According to the outlet, the cease-and-desist letter adds: “These flagrant and conscious infringements of our clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our clients’ contractual obligations to third parties.”

Justin and Hailey want Barrett to issue a public statement retracting his claims about Hailey and remove all posts containing unauthorized reference or materials belonging to the couple.

The letter also warns Barrett that he is subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement.”

Barrett told E! News that he is standing by his claims and doesn’t have plans to remove his TikTok video.

“The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery,” he said in a statement to the outlet. “The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”

The plastic surgeon doctor created the video after Hailey had responded to someone on Instagram who alleged she’s had plastic surgery.

“I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy,” Hailey wrote on Instagram.