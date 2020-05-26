Menu

Traffic

Driver dead after fiery Brampton crash involving two trucks: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 10:15 pm
Images posted to social media show one of the trucks engulfed in flames.
Images posted to social media show one of the trucks engulfed in flames.

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead after two trucks crashed in Brampton on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing in the city’s east end at 8:51 p.m.

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into tree in Mississauga: Peel police

In a tweet, officers said the collision involved two trucks and one of the drivers was able to escape, while the other was found dead.

Images posted to social media show the vehicles engulfed in flames.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

