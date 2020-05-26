Driver dead after fiery Brampton crash involving two trucks: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead after two trucks crashed in Brampton on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing in the city’s east end at 8:51 p.m.

In a tweet, officers said the collision involved two trucks and one of the drivers was able to escape, while the other was found dead.

Images posted to social media show the vehicles engulfed in flames.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

two transport trucks collided going northbound on Hwy 50 & castle oaks. The explosions you heard were the tires popping under the heat of the fire. Firefighters are on scene. #Brampton #YorkRegion #breaking pic.twitter.com/x80lP28DaC — Katia Galati (@galati_katia) May 27, 2020

