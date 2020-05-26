Menu

Crime

2 women facing charges after firearms, drugs seized from Fredericton-area home

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 6:59 pm
Police say 53 firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash was seized from the home. .
Police say 53 firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash was seized from the home. . New Brunswick RCMP

Two women have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with the seizure of 185 items, including 53 firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a report of two vehicles on fire in the driveway of a home in Lake George, N.B., on May 19.

Police say the fires were believed to have been deliberately set.

READ MORE: ‘Suspicious activity’ report leads to seizure of drugs, weapons from Moncton hotel

The investigation into the arsons led police to execute a search warrant at the home on the property the following day.

Police say that resulted in the seizure of 31 long guns and 22 handguns, among them 24 prohibited and restricted weapons.

“Many of the firearms were loaded, and some had serial numbers removed,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Police say they seized 31 long guns and 22 handguns, among them 24 prohibited or restricted weapons.
Police say they seized 31 long guns and 22 handguns, among them 24 prohibited or restricted weapons. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say they also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, and nearly 5.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

“This is a large quantity of dangerous drugs and firearms that have been safely removed from our communities,” said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP in a statement.

New Brunswick police monitoring how they respond to calls during coronavirus pandemic
New Brunswick police monitoring how they respond to calls during coronavirus pandemic

“This is an ongoing investigation and police are encouraging anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”

As a result of the seizure, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Monique Boyer for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

She was arrested Monday night and appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man fleeing scene of Saint John stabbing arrested, facing charges: police

Boyer remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested at the residence on May 19 and later released on an undertaking.

CrimeRCMPPoliceFrederictonNew Brunswick RCMPDrug Seizuregun seizure
