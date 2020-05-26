8th COVID-19 death reported in Saskatchewan, no new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday as well as reported an eighth death.

Health officials said there were zero new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province remaining at 634 since the first case was reported March 11. READ MORE: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan Five people are currently in hospital — two are receiving inpatient care and three in intensive care. Five people are currently in hospital — two are receiving inpatient care and three in intensive care.

Three more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 549.

There are currently 77 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been eight COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan, with the latest being a person in their 50s from the far north region. The Health Ministry said an additional death is currently under investigation and must be confirmed by the medical health officer before it can be publicly reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said 141 cases in the province are travel-related, with 361 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 77 have no known exposures and 55 remain under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the 167 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, six are considered active.

In the Regina area, none of the 76 total cases are considered active, while the north region has 111 total and five active cases.

The south region has 16 total cases and one active case, the central region has 12 total cases and zero active cases, and the far north has 252 total cases and 65 active cases.

To date, 44,580 tests have been carried out in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Jim Reiter are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

2:25 Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan expands testing criteria as province reopens Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan expands testing criteria as province reopens

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.