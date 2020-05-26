Saskatchewan legislative assembly to resume on June 15 for 14 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party and the Saskatchewan NDP have agreed on plans which would see the two sides resume the legislative assembly in June.

Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison and Opposition House Leader Cathy made a joint announcement on Tuesday.

The assembly will meet from June 15 to July 3, with sittings from Monday to Friday over 14 days. There will be no sitting on Canada Day.

There will only be 10 government members and five opposition members allowed inside the assembly at once to ensure physical distancing.

The 2020-21 provincial budget will be tabled on June 15 with 60 hours of scrutiny in the following days.

The final vote on the budget takes place on July 2.

While the budget will be the main priority over the 14 days, officials say other topics will still be discussed.