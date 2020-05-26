Menu

Crime

Guns seized in firearms trafficking bust, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 2:24 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
Kelowna RCMP say restricted and non-restricted firearms were seized during a search warrant that was executed on May 20, 2020. File / Global News

Kelowna RCMP say guns were seized and charges have been forwarded following a firearms bust last week.

According to police, officers from Kelowna’s Special Enforcement Unit and the RCMPs National Weapons Enforcement Support Team executed a search warrant along the 400 block of Laurel Road in Kelowna on May 20.

Police say the search warrant was related to an active investigation into suspected firearms trafficking.

READ MORE: Okanagan man arrested in firearm, machete complaint: Kelowna RCMP

“During the search, police seized restricted and non-restricted firearms from within the residence,” said Cpl. Nick Brodeur.

Police did not release information on what type and how many firearms were seized.

Kelowna RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and that the matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information on this investigation, or any other suspected firearms traffickers, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Assault-style firearms ban controversial in the Okanagan
