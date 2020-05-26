Guns seized in firearms trafficking bust, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say guns were seized and charges have been forwarded following a firearms bust last week.

According to police, officers from Kelowna’s Special Enforcement Unit and the RCMPs National Weapons Enforcement Support Team executed a search warrant along the 400 block of Laurel Road in Kelowna on May 20.

Police say the search warrant was related to an active investigation into suspected firearms trafficking.

“During the search, police seized restricted and non-restricted firearms from within the residence,” said Cpl. Nick Brodeur.

Police did not release information on what type and how many firearms were seized.

Kelowna RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and that the matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information on this investigation, or any other suspected firearms traffickers, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:55 Assault-style firearms ban controversial in the Okanagan Assault-style firearms ban controversial in the Okanagan