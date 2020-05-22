Okanagan man arrested in firearm, machete complaint: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver who allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist then damaged another vehicle with a machete may be facing charges, Kelowna RCMP said on Friday.

According to police, the two incidents occurred Thursday afternoon, May 21, along Enterprise Way.

RCMP say the first incident happened just after 5:30 p.m., and allegedly involved the driver of a white car pointing a gun at another motorist near Banks Road and Enterprise Way.

Police say they received a second complaint a short time later, with a taxi driver reporting that a man in a white car had damaged his cab with a machete while he was parked along the 2600 block of Enterprise.

Police say the man in the white car fled the scene, but the suspect vehicle was soon located near the Rutland Community Policing Office.

The 25-year-old man from Kelowna was arrested and taken into custody without incident, but was later released on strict conditions.

Police say the matter has been submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.

“This is not believed to be an act of random violence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release. “Regardless, this was an extremely dangerous incident, and it is fortunate no one was injured.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.