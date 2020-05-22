Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Okanagan man arrested in firearm, machete complaint: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 3:42 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
According to police, the Kelowna man was arrested after back-to-back incidents along Enterprise Way on Thursday afternoon. File / Global News

A driver who allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist then damaged another vehicle with a machete may be facing charges, Kelowna RCMP said on Friday.

According to police, the two incidents occurred Thursday afternoon, May 21, along Enterprise Way.

RCMP say the first incident happened just after 5:30 p.m., and allegedly involved the driver of a white car pointing a gun at another motorist near Banks Road and Enterprise Way.

READ MORE: Allegedly stolen dogs located, now safely home, say Kelowna RCMP

Police say they received a second complaint a short time later, with a taxi driver reporting that a man in a white car had damaged his cab with a machete while he was parked along the 2600 block of Enterprise.

Police say the man in the white car fled the scene, but the suspect vehicle was soon located near the Rutland Community Policing Office.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old man from Kelowna was arrested and taken into custody without incident, but was later released on strict conditions.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP bait bikes reel in thieves, police say

Police say the matter has been submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.

“This is not believed to be an act of random violence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release. “Regardless, this was an extremely dangerous incident, and it is fortunate no one was injured.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganArrestKelowna RCMPGunMachetedamaged taxidriver with a gunmachete damage
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.