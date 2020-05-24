Winnipeg police respond to 14 gun calls in 24 hours on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service was dealing with an exceptionally busy 24-hour period on the weekend.

Police say from Saturday morning until Sunday morning they had 14 reports of gunfire and multiple stabbing calls to attend.

It started on Saturday at 10:55 a.m., with a woman stabbed on Pacific Avenue, police say. She was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

A female was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, officers say.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on Bannatyne Avenue. The WPS Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sargent Avenue and Furby Street for a male that had been shot. The victim is recovering in hospital, and the Major Crimes Unit is continuing with the investigation.

At 9:55 p.m, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Dufferin Avenue. The WPS Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

An hour later at 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male spotted with a gun on Sutton Avenue. This investigation is ongoing.

At 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a male that had been stabbed in the 500 block of Portage Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital, and the Major Crimes Unit is continuing with the investigation.

Sunday at 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a male that had been stabbed on Mountain Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital. One male was detained.

On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a male that had been stabbed on Logan Avenue. The victim is recovering in hospital, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.