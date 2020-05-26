Fredericton police identifies pair facing charges in connection with Wilmont Park homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The man and woman facing first degree murder charges for the homicide of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene appeared in court Tuesday.

The pair, 20-year-old Zackery David Murphy, and 21-year-old Angela April Alexis Walsh were arrested Monday, after police executed a search warrant at a Fredericton residence.

Clarke Ernest Green’s body was found just before 8 a.m. on April 15, near Wilmot Park.

He had significant injuries and police immediately ruled a homicide, Fredericton’s first in 2020.

Murphy and Walsh will reappear in court June 16.

