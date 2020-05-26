Fredericton police identifies pair facing charges in connection with Wilmont Park homicide

The man and woman facing first degree murder charges for the homicide of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene appeared in court Tuesday.
The pair, 20-year-old Zackery David Murphy, and 21-year-old Angela April Alexis Walsh were arrested Monday, after police executed a search warrant at a Fredericton residence.
Clarke Ernest Green’s body was found just before 8 a.m. on April 15, near Wilmot Park.
He had significant injuries and police immediately ruled a homicide, Fredericton’s first in 2020.
Murphy and Walsh will reappear in court June 16.
