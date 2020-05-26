Menu

Crime

Fredericton police identifies pair facing charges in connection with Wilmont Park homicide

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 2:27 pm
Clark Ernest Greene, 31, has been identified as the the man who was found dead in Wilmot Park in Fredericton, N.B., on April 15, 2020. .
Clark Ernest Greene, 31, has been identified as the the man who was found dead in Wilmot Park in Fredericton, N.B., on April 15, 2020. . Facebook

The man and woman facing first degree murder charges for the homicide of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene appeared in court Tuesday.

The pair, 20-year-old Zackery David Murphy, and 21-year-old Angela April Alexis Walsh were arrested Monday, after police executed a search warrant at a Fredericton residence.

READ MORE: Fredericton homicide victim mourned virtually during coronavirus pandemic

Clarke Ernest Green’s body was found just before 8 a.m. on April 15, near Wilmot Park.

He had significant injuries and police immediately ruled a homicide, Fredericton’s first in 2020.

READ MORE: Man, woman facing charges in connection with Fredericton homicide

Murphy and Walsh will reappear in court June 16.

