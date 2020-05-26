Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Canada to co-host virtual UN conference on coronavirus amid bid for Security Council seat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2020 2:12 pm
Trudeau puts UN Security Council bid into overdrive
Canada's campaign for a United Nations Security Council seat has moved online, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes virtual meetings with key voting blocs. David Akin looks at Canada's chances against Norway and Ireland, ahead of the June 21 vote.

Canada will co-host a major United Nations conference on dealing with the economic crisis spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-host the Thursday event with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

READ MORE: Canada’s campaign for UN Security Council seat enters final stage

The top priority will be expanding liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability while safeguarding the gains being made in helping less-developed countries.

The conference will raise Canada’s profile as it competes for a seat on UN Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland.

Coronavirus outbreak: UN Security Council needs Canada post-pandemic, Trudeau says
Coronavirus outbreak: UN Security Council needs Canada post-pandemic, Trudeau says

Trudeau has spoken to his French, German and other Caribbean nation counterparts about Thursday’s conference.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The UN vote is set for next month, and Canada is running on a platform of trying to help rebuild the post-pandemic world.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus pandemicUnited NationsUN Security CouncilJustin Trudeau coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers