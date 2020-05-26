Menu

Body of missing woman found near Poplar Point in Kelowna, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 1:34 pm
The body of Kelly Zuchotzki was found in the evening of May 25th, 2020.
The body of Kelly Zuchotzki was found in the evening of May 25th, 2020. Kelowna RCMP

The body of a Kelowna woman, who had been previously named as a missing person, has been found.

According to a social media post by an apparent family member, the body of Kelly Zuchotzki was found near Poplar Point on Okanagan Lake.

Police say the body was found in the evening of May 25th, 2020.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Zuchotzki had been missing since May 24th, 2020.

The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.

