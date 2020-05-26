Body of missing woman found near Poplar Point in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a Kelowna woman, who had been previously named as a missing person, has been found.

According to a social media post by an apparent family member, the body of Kelly Zuchotzki was found near Poplar Point on Okanagan Lake.

Police say the body was found in the evening of May 25th, 2020.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Zuchotzki had been missing since May 24th, 2020.

The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.

