Teen gets maximum sentence for violent robbery at Winnipeg liquor mart

A Winnipeg teen has been given the maximum youth sentence for his role in a violent robbery at a liquor store last November that sent a young cashier to hospital after she was punched in the face.

The 15-year-old, who can’t be named due to his age, was sentenced to three years on Tuesday, but a credit for time served will leave him with roughly 27 months left on his sentence.

The teen’s conviction on charges of robbery, assault, uttering threats and mischief to property come after a violent midday robbery at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart on Nov. 20.

Winnipeggers were shocked when surveillance video of the incident leaked on social media.

The video, which was obtained by Global News, shows teen boys pushing and fighting with security and liquor mart staff at the store. At one point, one of the teens punches a female clerk in the face in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The young woman was sent to hospital with head injuries and later spoke about the ordeal in a video posted to her Facebook page.

Randi Chase said she was just 10 minutes into her shift when armed suspects charged into the store.

“All of a sudden, just chaos,” she said of watching one suspect armed with a large knife walk past where she was standing behind the till before another rushed up, demanding cash.

“I just froze — I was so scared … I couldn’t even attempt to give him the money in the register … I just didn’t know what to do.

“It happened so fast … I still can’t make any sense of it.” Tweet This

The violent robbery led Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to begin installing secure entrances at some liquor stores.

10 victims in total

At the time, police said that after robbing the liquor store, the group of male suspects went on a rampage through the mall attached to the store, allegedly attempting to rob another store and assaulting an employee there, too.

They then tried to carjack a woman’s car and steal two women’s purses, threatening them with liquor bottles, police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested at the scene after a group of bystanders held him for police and two others, a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old man, were also later arrested by police

During the teen’s trial, court heard there were a total of 10 victims that day.

The Crown had asked the judge to sentence the teen to a maximum three-year youth sentence with no credit for time served, while the defence wanted a 12- to 18-month sentence with credit for time served.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Dale Schille decided the teen should serve roughly one-third — about nine months — of his remaining sentence in secure custody provided he seeks treatment for substance abuse issues.

If he does, the teen will then serve the rest of his sentence under community supervision, according to the judge’s ruling.

— With files from Joe Scarpelli