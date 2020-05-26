City of Toronto opens emergency cooling centres during heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has opened up six emergency cooling centres as temperatures soar into the 30s.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Monday that is expected to last until Thursday as temperatures continue to hit the 30 C mark with humidex values into the mid and upper 30s expected by the afternoon, the weather agency said.

The majority of cooling facilities across the city have been closed due to COVID-19, and the city has had to modify the plan to only include a select number of emergency cooling centres.

“The city’s heat relief strategy has been updated for the 2020 hot weather season, in response to COVID-19, to ensure that emergency heat relief opportunities are available and accessible to those who may need them,” the city said in a news release.

“The emergency cooling centres are offered to residents as a last resort, if they do not have access to a cool space and cannot keep cool in their home or outdoors.”

The six cooling centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are located at:

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation: 25 Stanley Rd.

Amesbury Sports Complex (Arena): 155 Culford Rd.

Wallace-Emerson Community Centre: 1260 Dufferin St.

Regent Park Community Centre: 402 Shuter St.

Scarborough Village Recreation Centre: 3600 Kingston Rd.

Malvern Community Recreation Centre: 30 Sewells Rd.

“(These) six locations will offer a publicly accessible, air-conditioned place to rest indoors and receive a cool drink. Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place,” the city said.

Environment Canada said a cold front will bring cooler and less humid air to the city on Friday.