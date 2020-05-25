Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning issued for Toronto as temperatures soar into the 30s

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 11:30 am
A man sleeps on the sandy beach along Lake Ontario in the extreme heat in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. .
A man sleeps on the sandy beach along Lake Ontario in the extreme heat in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto on Monday that is expected to last until Wednesday as daytime highs reach above 30 C.

Monday’s daytime high is expected to reach 32 C, except for areas right by Lake Ontario which will a see cooler daytime high of around 24 C. Monday night is expected to see a low of 19 C.

“Temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected,” the weather agency said in a statement.

READ MORE: Canada’s big cities see air pollution fall by a third amid COVID-19 pandemic: Environment Canada

Environment Canada warns “extreme heat affects everyone” and to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty. They also warn people to stay in a cool place and to never leave pets inside a parked vehicle.

The weather agency said heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses such as a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday is expected to see a daytime high of 31 C, with a humidex of 39.

Wednesday is expected to reach 31 C.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaHeatToronto weatherHot Weatherextreme heatToronto heatToronto hot
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.