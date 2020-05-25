Heat warning issued for Toronto as temperatures soar into the 30s

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto on Monday that is expected to last until Wednesday as daytime highs reach above 30 C.

Monday’s daytime high is expected to reach 32 C, except for areas right by Lake Ontario which will a see cooler daytime high of around 24 C. Monday night is expected to see a low of 19 C.

“Temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected,” the weather agency said in a statement.

Environment Canada warns “extreme heat affects everyone” and to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty. They also warn people to stay in a cool place and to never leave pets inside a parked vehicle.

The weather agency said heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses such as a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Tuesday is expected to see a daytime high of 31 C, with a humidex of 39.

Wednesday is expected to reach 31 C.