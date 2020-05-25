Canada reports 121 more coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

Canada’s total cases of the novel coronavirus passed the 85,000 mark on Monday after a total of 1,014 more cases were announced.
The new cases, which include 121 more deaths, were tallied from data released by provincial and federal health authorities across the country.
The added numbers brings Canada’s total cases and deaths to 85,700 and 6,545, respectively.
