Canada

Canada reports 121 more coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

By David Lao Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 8:19 pm
Coronavirus around the world: May 25, 2020
WATCH: Coronavirus around the world — May 25, 2020

Canada’s total cases of the novel coronavirus passed the 85,000 mark on Monday after a total of 1,014 more cases were announced.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The new cases, which include 121 more deaths, were tallied from data released by provincial and federal health authorities across the country.

The added numbers brings Canada’s total cases and deaths to 85,700 and 6,545, respectively.

Coronavirus: Dentists scrambling to get ready to reopen, with strict conditions
Coronavirus: Dentists scrambling to get ready to reopen, with strict conditions

More to come…

