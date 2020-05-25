RCMP in Northwest Territories believe suspect in deadly crash may be in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted by police in connection with a deadly crash in the Northwest Territories last month may be in the Edmonton area, according to police.

In a news release issued Monday, Behchoko RCMP said an arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Steven Theriault after he allegedly left the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle crash on April 22.

“The collision claimed the life of a female passenger and injured two others,” police said. “Drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the collision.

“Theriault is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.”

RCMP said they believe if he is not in the Northwest Territories, Theriault may be in Edmonton or somewhere in northern Alberta.

He is five-foot-eight and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Theriault’s whereabouts is asked to call the Behchoko RCMP detachment at 1-867-392-1111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.