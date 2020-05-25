Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest Edmonton man following laced drugs investigation in Janvier area

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 7:14 pm
Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested a 31-year-old Edmonton man following investigations into laced street-level drugs in the Janvier area.
Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested a 31-year-old Edmonton man following investigations into laced street-level drugs in the Janvier area.

Jesse Tyler Morice, who police said is of both Edmonton and Janvier, was arrested on May 16. Police said they seized suspected methamphetamines and $4,000 cash following his arrest.

The next day, police searched a Janvier property and vehicle and officers found further evidence to support drug trafficking, including drug paraphernalia, ammunition and pellet guns.

Morice faces a series of drug and weapon charges, including possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has since been released following a custody hearing and his next court appearance is set for Tuesday in Fort McMurray.

RCMP launched an investigation into laced drugs in the community following several incidents on May 15 where an officer and two other people in Janvier suffered suspected overdoses related to laced drugs.

The officer was exposed during a 911 call at a Janvier home where they administered a Narcan nasal spray to a man suffering a suspected overdose. After becoming unresponsive following the call, the officer was taken to hospital and recovered while the man who received the spray recovered without hospitalization, according to police.

That same day, another Janvier man went into medical distress after he picked up a white substance on his driveway. He also recovered after being taken to hospital, police said.

The RCMP investigation into laced drugs is ongoing but officials are warning residents in the Wood Buffalo area that street-level drugs may be laced unknowingly with opioids such as fentanyl.

Anyone with information about any suspicious incidents or drug activity in northeastern Alberta is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-545-8477 (TIPS) or filling out a form online.

