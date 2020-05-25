Crews dealing with out-of-control wildfire in Antigonish County

Send this page to someone via email

Crews are dealing with yet another out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia, this time in Antigonish County.

Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry says the wildfire in Havre Boucher is about 50 hectares in size.

“No identified structures at risk at this time,” Lands and Forestry tweeted Thursday evening. “Cause under investigation.”

Lands and forestry says they have a ground crew and helicopter on site, as well as five volunteer fire departments and an additional helicopter.

Ground crew and helicopter, along with 5 volunteer fire departments and additional helicopter, are responding to wildfire in Havre Boucher, Antigonish Co. Fire considered to be out of control. About 50 ha. No identified structures at risk at this time. Cause under investigation. — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) May 25, 2020

This wildfire comes after a one in Porters Lake, N.S., forced the evacuations of over 1,000 people from their homes.

That wildfire was declared 100 per cent contained Sunday evening, but lands and forestry crews remain at the scene putting out hot spots.

1:58 No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire

Highway 107 between exits 18 and 20 remains closed at this hour as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency assist with providing a water supply.

