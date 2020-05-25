Menu

Environment

Crews dealing with out-of-control wildfire in Antigonish County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 5:29 pm
The wildfire in Havre Boucher, N.S., is 50 hectares in size, according to Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry. .
The wildfire in Havre Boucher, N.S., is 50 hectares in size, according to Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry. . Google Maps

Crews are dealing with yet another out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia, this time in Antigonish County.

Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry says the wildfire in Havre Boucher is about 50 hectares in size.

“No identified structures at risk at this time,” Lands and Forestry tweeted Thursday evening. “Cause under investigation.”

READ MORE: Porters Lake residents back in their homes after being forced out by weekend forest fire

Lands and forestry says they have a ground crew and helicopter on site, as well as five volunteer fire departments and an additional helicopter.

This wildfire comes after a one in Porters Lake, N.S., forced the evacuations of over 1,000 people from their homes.

That wildfire was declared 100 per cent contained Sunday evening, but lands and forestry crews remain at the scene putting out hot spots.

No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire
No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire

Highway 107 between exits 18 and 20 remains closed at this hour as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency assist with providing a water supply.

More to come.

Nova ScotiaWildfirePorter's LakeAntigonish CountyHavre BoucherHavre Boucher wildfireLands and ForestryNova Scotia Lands and ForestryPorters Lake wildfire
