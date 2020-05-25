Crews dealing with out-of-control wildfire in Antigonish County

Crews are dealing with yet another out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia, this time in Antigonish County.
Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry says the wildfire in Havre Boucher is about 50 hectares in size.
“No identified structures at risk at this time,” Lands and Forestry tweeted Thursday evening. “Cause under investigation.”
Lands and forestry says they have a ground crew and helicopter on site, as well as five volunteer fire departments and an additional helicopter.
This wildfire comes after a one in Porters Lake, N.S., forced the evacuations of over 1,000 people from their homes.
That wildfire was declared 100 per cent contained Sunday evening, but lands and forestry crews remain at the scene putting out hot spots.
Highway 107 between exits 18 and 20 remains closed at this hour as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency assist with providing a water supply.
