Summer bash drive-in movie night returns to Regina with physical distancing in place.

The Summer Bash tradition is back in Regina, but this time adjusting its programming to allow families to enjoy popular movies from the comfort of their cars while physically distancing due to COVID-19.

The organizing team announced the first series of dates and movie titles for a series of Drive-In Movie Nights in Regina beginning June 12 and continuing for three nights a week thereafter.

Some of the movie titles include Onward, Yesterday, Captain Marvel, Moana and The Breakfast Club.

There’s also going to be a full canteen of movie foods available for pre-purchase and contactless delivery on location.

“We are expecting about 150 cars or so per movie night and are working with provincial authorities to make sure we are following all of the health and safety directives,” said Summer Bash organizer Jonah Toth.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $20 per car and are available for purchase on their website.

According to the organizers, all proceeds raised are going back into the community.

The non-profit organization said it has invested in a professional drive-in setup including an incredibly bright commercial projector, FM transmitter for audio direct to car stereo and a 40-foot inflatable screen with 880 square feet — or 126,720 square inches — of projection space.

“We are passionate about bringing our communities together and are really excited about this drive-in movie nights to bring people together in a safe way given the current circumstances”.

The summer bash itself, a large community festival, had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Founded in 2017 under the umbrella of the Albert Park Community Association, the Summer Bash has grown significantly with seven events attracting over 20,000 people in 2019.