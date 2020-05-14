Global News Morning Saskatoon May 14 2020 11:40am 04:10 Experience cinema under the stars in Saskatoon Right in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, two Saskatoon businesses partnered to create a pop-up drive in movie theatre – and they’ve already had to add more shows. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6943347/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6943347/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?