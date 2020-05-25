Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 5:14 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry amends reopening gathering restrictions to include vehicles
During an update on the province’s ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19 on Saturday, B.C. chief medical officer of health Dr. Bonne Henry said restrictions in their phase two reopening have been amended to include vehicles under their social gatherings rules.

Health officials are set to provide an update Monday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s case total to 2,517, about 82 per cent of which have recovered.

The province also announced two deaths, bringing B.C.’s death toll from COVID-19 to 157.

COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in B.C.

Henry said Saturday that the province plans to significantly ramp up its contact tracing ability over the summer, particularly as the fall approaches — bringing with it the next flu season and a possible second wave of COVID-19.

She said B.C. has not needed federal help on contact tracing, but that she wants to see more assistance from Ottawa when it comes to screening international travellers — particularly when the U.S. border eventually reopens.

On Friday, health officials implemented a new rule banning the gathering of more than 50 vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

