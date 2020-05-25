Newfoundland and Labrador reports no new COVID-19 cases for 18th straight day 

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newfoundland and Labrador is approaching three full weeks without detecting a new case of COVID-19.

The province reported no new cases on Monday for the 18th day in a row, keeping the provincial total at 260.

READ MORE: N.L. hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases in 17 days, officials say

Three people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province, and 254 have recovered.

There are three patients in hospital due to the virus, including one in intensive care.

1:33 N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says it’s natural that people may feel an increased sense of safety with case numbers so low, but she urges people to remain vigilant.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitzgerald says residents should respect physical distancing guidelines in public parks and trails as people venture outside in the warmer weather.

READ MORE: Newfoundland and Labrador offers $25M to support tourism sector through pandemic

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.